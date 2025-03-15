Hamirpur, March 15: A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, is undergoing treatment in the hospital after allegedly being assaulted and forced to consume poison by his girlfriend and her accomplices. The attack reportedly took place when he asked for the return of cash and jewellery he had given her during their live-in relationship. Following the incident, the accused fled and are currently in hiding.

Shailendra Gupta, a medical representative in Mahoba, was allegedly assaulted after asking his ex-girlfriend to return the cash and jewellery he had given her during their four-year live-in relationship, as reported by NDTV. Hamirpur: Furious Over Not Getting Married, Man Creates High-Voltage Drama, Sets Own House on Fire; Arrested (Watch Videos).

According to reports, Shailendra Gupta met the woman from Kalipahari village four years ago, and their relationship soon turned romantic. During their time together, he reportedly gave her jewelry worth several lakhs, along with around INR 4 lakh in cash and online transfers. However, their relationship eventually deteriorated, leading to their separation. Uttar Pradesh: Cop Caught Taking Bribe To Alter Case Charges in Hamirpur, Video Goes Viral.

After the woman started a relationship with another man, she gradually distanced herself from Gupta. The conflict intensified when he went to their former rented home to collect his belongings and asked for the return of his money and jewelry. At that point, the woman, along with her associates—identified as Sadab Beg, Deepak, and Happy—allegedly attacked him. They also reportedly forced him to ingest a poisonous substance. Severely injured, Shailendra was rushed to the district hospital in critical condition for urgent medical treatment.

Shailendra has also leveled additional accusations against his ex-partner and her associates. He claims they have been blackmailing him and warning him of false legal charges if he persists in asking for his money and valuables. Police have stated that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2025 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).