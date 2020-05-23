India News | Belagavi-Bengaluru Tri-weekly Special Train Chugs off with 99 Passengers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23 (ANI): The Belagavi-Bengaluru Tri-weekly Superfast Express began its run from Belgavi at 8 am on Saturday morning, as per information provided by the South Western Railway, Karnataka.

At Belagavi, 99 passengers boarded the train after undergoing thermal screening.

All the passengers had covered their faces with masks and were seen maintaining social distancing measures.

The maiden superfast express had started at KSR railway station in Bengaluru on Friday morning.

The Belgavi train will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from KSR at 8 am and reach Belagavi at 6.30 pm. The return trip from Belagavi will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. It will leave at 8 am and reach KSR at 6.30 pm. (ANI)

