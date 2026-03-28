Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): A major political and legal controversy has surfaced in Himachal Pradesh over alleged large-scale benami land transactions in Solan district, with the issue resonating both inside the State Assembly and through a formal police complaint seeking registration of an FIR.

The matter came to the fore on Saturday, the 12th day of the ongoing Budget Session of the assembly, with BJP MLA Satpal Satti accusing sections of the administrative and police machinery of shielding illegal land dealings linked to the Chester Hill-2 and Chester Hill-4 projects.

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Citing findings of a fact-finding inquiry conducted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Solan, Satti alleged that nearly 275-278 bighas of land were involved in 'systematic illegality,' including benami transactions and violations of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act.

"This is not a routine irregularity but a well-planned and structured economic offence. The SDM's findings clearly show misuse of public office and manipulation of statutory processes to facilitate illegal land accumulation," Satti said in the House.

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He further alleged that instead of acting on the SDM's report, the then officiating Chief Secretary had 'arbitrarily set aside' the findings and restrained further action, terming it a 'clear abuse of authority.'

The BJP MLA also questioned alleged executive interference in municipal proceedings, claiming that powers under Section 151 of the Code of Civil Procedure meant exclusively for courts were wrongly invoked to stall action against illegal constructions.

Targeting the police hierarchy, Satti alleged a 'complete paralysis of criminal law machinery.'

"There appears to be a nexus from the top to the bottom, DGP to SP to SHOs, ensuring that no case is registered. Even informal directions were allegedly issued to prevent legal action. This is a direct assault on the rule of law," he said.

Calling the issue one of 'serious public importance,' he demanded an independent probe through a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under court monitoring or by central agencies such as the CBI or Enforcement Directorate.

Parallel to the Assembly in recent developments, a formal complaint has been filed at Police Station Chhota Shimla seeking registration of an FIR under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Corruption Act against government officials and private individuals allegedly involved in the same land transactions.

The complaint alleges offences including cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, and states that part of the alleged conspiracy occurred in Shimla, establishing local jurisdiction.

According to the complaint, the matter initially surfaced following a private complaint, after which the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, ordered an inquiry by the SDM. The inquiry reportedly concluded that the transactions were benami in nature, involved concealed beneficiaries, and warranted further investigation into possible proceeds of crime.

It further alleges that despite these findings, no FIR was registered and that administrative interference prevented action at the district level.

The complaint also raises concerns over a land transaction linked to a senior official, involving approximately 3.18 acres in Kharar, Punjab, declared at Rs 1.38 crore, while its market value is alleged to be significantly higher, around Rs 25-30 crore, indicating possible undervaluation and use of unaccounted funds.

The complainant has sought immediate registration of FIR, seizure of relevant records, and a fair and impartial investigation, along with strict legal action against those found guilty.

The twin developments, political confrontation in the Assembly and the formal legal complaint, have triggered a storm in the state, with the opposition pressing for accountability and transparency.

The government is yet to issue a detailed response, while the issue is expected to escalate further as the Budget Session progresses. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)