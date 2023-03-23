Itanagar, Mar 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) Thursday stressed on the need for extending the benefits of all central and state government's flagship programmes and schemes, to the last person in the society.

Reviewing the development schemes and projects of both the state and central government being implemented in the state, with Chief Secretary Dharmendra and other secretaries and commissioners at Raj Bhavan here, the governor exhorted them to implement all the schemes within the time frame.

Parnaik advised the officers to reach out to the people and monitor the progress and work quality of the projects, Raj Bhavan sources said.

He also underscored the importance of health and education sectors, for overall development of the society.

The governor appreciated the innovative programme of the state government - 'Seva Aapke Dwar' (service at people's doorstep), where all government services are made available at the village level.

He also commended the district officers and staff for going to the remote villages and conducting the programme.

Earlier, the chief secretary along with principal secretaries, commissioners and secretaries briefed the governor about the programmes, projects and policies implemented in the state.

