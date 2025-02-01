Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) In a minor reshuffle in its IPS cadre, the West Bengal government on Saturday named Ajay Kumar Thakur as the new commissioner of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, an official said.

Thakur replaced Alok Rajoria, who was named as the new DIG Traffic of West Bengal Police, he added.

SP Traffic of West Bengal Police, Raj Narayan Mukherjee was named the Commandant of the State Armed Police (SAP) 2nd Battalion, the official said.

