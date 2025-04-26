Kolkata, Apr 26 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar appealed to the people of the state to light 26 lamps in each locality in memory of the 26 people who were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a video message on Saturday, Majumdar said the lighting of lamps people would also serve as a tribute to the "two Hindus killed in Murshidabad violence earlier this month."

"Please light 26 lamps at 7 pm on Sunday to pray for the souls of the 26 people who were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22. They were killed because they were Hindus," he said.

"Also pray for the souls of the father-son duo of Haragobindo and Chandan Das who were killed by jihadi elements at Jafrabad in Murshidabad on April 11. Please light 26 lamps in every town/village across West Bengal," Majumdar, who is also the Union Minister of State for Education, said.

