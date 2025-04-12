Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): A special bench of Calcutta High Court on Saturday ordered the deployment of central forces "immediately" in the Murshidabad in the wake of widespread violence in the district during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act that resulted in three deaths so far.

Advocate Anish Mukherjee, representing West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who has filed a PIL seeking deployment of central forces and an NIA probe, said, "For several days now, we have been witnessing widespread violence throughout the state of West Bengal, particularly in the Murshidabad district."

The high court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

"After hearing the matter, the court directed that deployment of central forces in Murshidabad district should be done immediately..., and the state administration will assist the central forces to ensure that there is no loss of life or obstruction or violation of law in any manner. Now this PIL has been accepted by the High Court and this PIL will be returnable on April 17, where both the state and the Centre will file their respective affidavits stating their stand," he further said.

Three people were killed on Friday night in Murshidabad in the aftermath of mob violence against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the district, West Bengal Police said. Several vehicles were also torched, and as per police, the situation is now under control.

West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar on Saturday morning said that there is clear instruction from government not to tolerate any kind of hooliganism.

DGP Rajeev Kumar said, "An atmosphere of unrest has been seen in Jangipur since yesterday and communal disturbance has also been observed. Any kind of hooliganism will not be tolerated. We are dealing with the situation very strongly."

He further said that it started with demonstration, then destruction of public property and then it took communal angle.

"It is our responsibility to protect human life. Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in hooliganism. No one should spread rumours, do not pay attention to rumours. Police will take strict action; do not take the law into your own hands. Section 163 is applicable in violence-affected areas. Strict action will be taken if government property is set on fire. We request for cooperation from the public, we will not tolerate any kind of violence," he said.

He further said that people are not allowed to come on the street and take the law into their hands.

Earlier, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has requested Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to transfer the investigation into the recent vandalism incidents at railway stations in the Murshidabad District to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In his letter, Adhikari stated that the violent 'protests' and the potential for such incidents to escalate had a broader implication since Murshidabad shared its borders with Bangladesh and the presence of radical outfits like the Population Front of India (PFI) and the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

In his letter, he also stated that the NIA was best equipped to ensure a thorough, impartial, and expeditious investigation. He further stated that this step would help uncover the true faces of the masterminds behind the violence and prevent similar future occurrences. (ANI)

