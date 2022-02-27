Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 27 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the state has set up a dedicated Control Room at Nabanna (State Secretariat) for helping the students and people from West Bengal stranded at Ukraine amid escalating tensions due to Russia's military operations.

"So far, request for 199 persons from West Bengal, stranded at Ukraine sent to Ministry of External Affairs, GOI requesting their early safe return. Resident Commissioner Office, West Bengal at New Delhi is coordinating", the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

CM Banerjee also said that the West Bengal government will provide free air tickets to students to Kolkata who would land in Delhi and Mumbai on Saturday.

"Few students will be landing shortly in Mumbai and Delhi. My government is in touch with their families and also arranging their return to their home towns safely by providing them free air tickets and then from Airport to individual houses," she said.

The state government has deployed a special assistance team at Dumdum airport also who is coordinating the entire process, informed the CM.

The first flight with 219 Indian nationals from Romania reached Mumbai on Saturday evening. (ANI)

