India News | Bengal Govt Launches Job Portal for IT Professionals

Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Tuesday launched a job portal for IT professionals who have returned to the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The CM extended her best wishes to the professionals and said that they can use the portal 'Karmo Bhumi' to connect with companies based in the state.

Also Read | Private Sector Will be Allowed to Use ISRO Facilities to Improve Their Capacities, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

"On behalf of GoWB, we launched Karmo Bhumi, web portal for IT professionals, returned & looking for job change due to COVID 19 .Connect now to IT companies of Bengal through karmabhumi.nltr.org. My best wishes to everyone," Banerjee tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)