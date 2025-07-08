Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) The West Bengal government will be hosting a 'Business and industry conclave' later this year, Amit Mitra, the Chief Financial Adviser to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said on Tuesday.

The move is seen as a move to boost industrialisation in the state ahead of the assembly elections due next year.

The conclave, Mitra said, would be organised after the Puja festivities to increase the pace of industrial development in the state.

"There will be a Business and Industry conclave after the Pujas. To take this conclave forward, the state-level investment and synergy committee has been tasked to prepare the roadmap for the conclave," the former finance minister of West Bengal said.

Mitra said that the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Banerjee, where he and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and other senior officers were present.

This year, Durga Puja festivity is scheduled in the last week of September, while Diwali is scheduled in the third week of October.

The roadmap for holding the conclave would be based primarily on growth potential, employment intensity, export potential, national advantage of the state and revenue generation, he added.

Mitra also said that after the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), there was a big development with the formation of the state-level investment and synergy committee, which was constituted to streamline the approach through a single-point interface.

"The committee, chaired by the chief secretary, meets twice a month. In the last three months, it has cleared proposals to establish 3,165 projects," he said.

These projects include multiple sectors, including real estate, information technology, food processing, tourism, etc, another source in the state secretariat said.

The total potential investment in these projects has not yet been disclosed, but Mitra claimed that the numbers are quite significant..

The Bengal Global Business Summit would continue next year, as usual.

