Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid homage to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Bose said Ambedkar's vision for an inclusive society continues to inspire us and guide us on our path ahead.

"HG pays his homage and honours the legacy of one of the greatest sons of India, Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. This day is a befitting occasion to pledge for promoting equality, justice, and social harmony," a statement released by the Raj Bhavan said.

"The architect of our Constitution, Dr Ambedkar was a luminary and a multi-faceted personality who excelled as a statesman, eminent jurist, philosopher, orator, writer, scholar apart from being a social reformer," it added.

Banerjee on Monday remembered Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

"Solemnly remembering the Father of the Constitution of India, Dr B R Ambedkar, on his birth anniversary," Banerjee posted on X.

Ambedkar is recognised for his lifelong struggle for the empowerment of Scheduled Castes and his key role in drafting the Constitution.

Born in a Dalit family in 1891, he was a brilliant student who went on to study abroad. The discrimination he suffered in Indian society made him a committed social reformer. He was also India's first Law minister.

