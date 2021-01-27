Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Eastern Army commander Lt Gen Anil Chauhan on Wednesday visited the residence of martyred soldier Subodh Ghosh at Raghunathpur in Nadia district and extended their condolences to his family, an official here said.

They paid homage to the soldier, who was killed at Kabaddi Mor Gun area in Jammu and Kashmir during ceasefire violation by Pakistan on November 13, 2020, he said.

The family members were assured of all possible assistance, during the meeting, the official said.

Dhankhar tweeted that Rs 11 lakh in equal share were handed over to the mother and wife of the martyr.

"In all humility gave Rs Eleven lacs in equal share to the mother & widow of Martyr Gnr (GD) Subodh Ghosh of 59 Med Regiment, at Raghunathpur, Nadia. First Lady Sudesh Dhankhar & Mrs Anupama Chauhan wife Army Commander, Lt. Gen. Anil Chouhan @easterncomd presented shawls, he posted on Twitter.

Ghosh, who had joined the Army in 2017 at the age of 23, got married in November, 2019 and became the father of a girl on August, 2020.

