Naxalbari (West Bengal) [India], December 20(ANI): A leopard has been captured from the Jabra Division tea garden in the Naxalbari area of Darjeeling district, following complaints from local residents about losses of cattle.

Confirming the operation, Panighata Forest Department Ranger Pranab Kumar Das on Saturday said that locals in the area had reported incidents of cattle being killed by a leopard.

"Based on the complaints received from the locals regarding cattle losses due to a leopard, a trap was laid, and the leopard has been successfully captured," Das said.

Forest department officials said the animal will be relocated in accordance with standard wildlife protocols.

Earlier, a leopard entered a residential area in Maharashtra's Mira Bhayandar in the early hours of Friday and triggered panic among residents has been captured by forest department officials, authorities confirmed.

The big cat had strayed into a densely populated locality and attacked seven people before being safely rescued.

The operation, conducted under tight security and crowd-control measures, drew the attention of residents, many of whom gathered at a safe distance as the rescue unfolded.

On Thursday, residents of Sahara City in Indore slept sound after the forest department successfully captured a five- to six-year-old male leopard that had been frequently sighted in the residential area for several days near the Devguradia forest area.

Officials confirmed that the leopard's presence, set a trap, and after meticulous monitoring in the residential area, captured it by installing a cage. Villagers told the officials that the leopard had been hunting local dogs and had not shown aggression toward any humans. (ANI)

