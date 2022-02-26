Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) A total of 236 fresh COVID-19 cases, 24 less than the previous day, were reported in West Bengal on Saturday, which pushed the tally to 20,14,803, a health department bulletin said. Three fresh fatalities, down by one from the day before, took the overall death toll to 21,172.

A total of 19,91,679 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 269 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate stood at 98.85 per cent, and the positivity rate at 0.82 per cent - less than the 0.83 per cent figure 24 hours back. Bengal currently has 1,952 active cases, 36 less since Friday, the bulletin said.

Kolkata logged 47 cases followed by North 24 Parganas which reported 33 cases.

One death was reported in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, and Paschim Medinipur each. As many as 28,658 samples have been tested for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,41,67,221, the bulletin added.

The fatality rate stood at 1.05 per cent.

