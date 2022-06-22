Kolkata, Jun 22 (PTI) West Bengal reported 295 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday pushing the tally to 20,22,842, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,212 as two more persons succumbed to the disease, the bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate rose to 4.85 per cent on Wednesday from 4.74 per cent on Tuesday.

West Bengal currently has 2,446 active COVID-19 cases, while 19,99,184 people have recovered from the disease, including 176 on Wednesday, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 98.83 per cent.

The state had reported 406 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 6,078 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Bengal.

