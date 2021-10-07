Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) West Bengal reported 13 fresh COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, raising the toll to 18,876, while the coronavirus tally mounted to 15,74,017 with 771 single-day cases, a health department bulletin said.

The state now has 7,593 active cases and 15,47,548 people have recovered so far, including 756 since Wednesday.

North 24 Parganas recorded five deaths, followed by two each in South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Nadia.

Kolkata and Darjeeling registered one fatality each.

The state has tested 1,83,97,463 samples for COVID-19, including 35,138 on Wednesday.

As many as 11,07,982 doses of vaccines were administered to beneficiaries on Thursday, a health department official said.

