Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 toll rose to 8,224 on Thursday after 52 more people succumbed to the disease, a state health department official said.

The tally mounted to 4,70,498 after 3,507 fresh cases were reported from different districts.

Since Wednesday, 3,537 recoveries have been registered in the state, improving the discharge rate to 93.01 per cent, the department said in its bulletin.

As many 4,37,604 recoveries have been recorded in the state so far, the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 24,670 active cases.

Over the last 24 hours, 44,713 samples have been examined in the state.

