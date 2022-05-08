Kolkata, May 8 (PTI) West Bengal on Sunday reported 51 new cases of COVID-19, 12 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 20,18,579, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 21,203 with no fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

Forty-four people recuperated from COVID-19 during the day, taking the number of people cured of the disease in the state to 19,96,950, the bulletin said. The coronavirus recovery rate stands at 98.93 per cent.

West Bengal currently has 426 active coronavirus cases and the daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.63 per cent, it said.

As many as 8,127 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of such clinical examinations to 2,51,17,319.

