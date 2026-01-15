Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 15 (ANI): The Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana State, B. Shivadhar Reddy, on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over incidents of character assassination taking place through social media platforms.

He reminded that the police department had already made its policy clear on this issue earlier.

The DGP recalled that during a press conference held on October 1, when he assumed charge as DGP, he had issued clear guidelines on the use of social media and had categorically stated that strict action would be taken against those who cross legal limits.

He stated that it is the firm policy of the department to initiate legal action against anyone who, in the name of social media, indulges in character assassination, damages the dignity of individuals, or engages in acts that harm the reputation and modesty of others.

Furthermore, he clarified that spreading false news, making baseless allegations about individuals or their family members, circulating fake news, and interfering in the personal lives of others will not be tolerated.

The DGP emphasised that there is no objection to constructive criticism or expression of opinions, provided they are within the bounds of the law. However, he warned that anyone who misuses social media by spreading falsehoods and misinformation beyond these limits will face strict legal action.

Meanwhile, in a significant move aimed at strengthening governance amid Telangana's expanding administrative demands, the Central government has notified amendments to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre structure, increasing the state's total authorised strength to 218 posts, up from 208 earlier.

The changes have been made under the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Amendment Regulations, 2026, in consultation with the Telangana government.

Under the revised regulations, the number of senior duty posts in the Telangana government has been fixed at 119. The cadre structure also includes a Central Deputation Reserve of 47 posts, a State Deputation Reserve of 29 posts, four posts under Training Reserve, and 19 posts under Leave Reserve and Junior Posts Reserve.

The notification further states that 66 posts will be filled through promotion under Rule 8 of the IAS (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, while 152 posts will be filled through direct recruitment. (ANI)

