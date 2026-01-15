Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 15 (ANI): The parents of Indian students studying in Iran expressed serious concern for their children's safety on Wednesday, amid the deteriorating situation in the country, and appealed to the Government of India to facilitate their evacuation.

Iran continues to witness unrest, with the protests entering their 20th day on Wednesday. What began as demonstrations over record inflation and the steep fall in Iran's currency has now expanded into widespread nationwide unrest, with reports of agitation across more than 280 locations.

Also Read | Indian Army Day 2026: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Images and HD Wallapers To Salute the Armed Forces on 77th Army Day.

Rehana, a parent from Srinagar, said the students were abruptly asked to leave Iran without any evacuation support.

"I heard that the children were called to the Embassy abruptly today, asking them to leave Iran. The children requested them to facilitate their evacuation, but they said that they cannot do it. We request that the children be airlifted and brought here. Even if we get their tickets done from here, how can we send it to them there? All families with their children studying in Tehran, Iran, are worried," she said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Likely to Visit Indore on January 17 to Meet Families of Victims in Contaminated Water Case.

Another parent, Suhail Muzzammil Qadri, whose child studies in Iran, described the situation as an emergency.

"It's an emergency. We have received a call from our children stating that they have been approached by the Embassy (Iranian Embassy in Tehran) to leave Iran immediately on their own," he said.

"When they asked them about any evacuation process, they said that once they have done the evacuation, they do not have any funds. So, they have to evacuate on their own," Qadri added.

Appealing to the authorities, he said, "We appeal to the Govt of India and the UT Govt, Governor and CM to set up an emergency control room here and provide live updates to parents."

"Secondly, if evacuation has to be started by them, it should be done and help should be extended. Do not leave them on their own in these times..." he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday strongly advised Indian nationals to avoid travel to Iran until further notice in view of the rising tensions and protests in the country.

"In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the MEA said in a statement.

The advisory follows an earlier warning issued on January 5 amid concerns over the worsening security situation in Iran.

Separately, the Indian Embassy in Tehran advised Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country at the earliest opportunity.

"Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the Embassy said in an advisory on X.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," it added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)