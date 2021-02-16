Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,72,879 on Tuesday as 151 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,235, a health bulletin said.

As many as 255 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.54 per cent, it added.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 49, followed by North 24 Parganas at 41, the bulletin said.

The fresh fatalities were reported in Kolkata and Hooghly districts, it said.

The state now has 3,854 active cases, the bulletin said.

West Bengal has so far tested over 83.35 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 19,351 in the last 24 hours, it added.

