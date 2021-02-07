Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,71,371 on Sunday as 193 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,207, a health bulletin said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 48, followed by North 24 Parganas (46), it said.

North 24 Parganas reported two fresh fatalities, while Kolkata, Hooghly and Uttar Dinajpur registered one death each.

As many as 289 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.37 per cent.

The state now has 4,794 active cases, while 5,56,370 people have recovered from the disease so far.

West Bengal has so far tested over 81.50 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 22,365 in the last 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)