Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,70,581 on Thursday as 201 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,195, a health bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state improved to 97.30 per cent as 303 more people were cured of the disease, it said.

North 24 Parganas district registered the highest number of new cases at 59, followed by 51 in Kolkata, the bulletin said.

Three fresh fatalities were reported in North 24 Parganas, and two each in Kolkata and Hooghly, it said.

The state now has 5,196 active cases, the bulletin said.

West Bengal has so far tested over 80.58 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 21,812 in the last 24 hours, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)