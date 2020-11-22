Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,56,361 on Sunday as 3,591 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Forty-nine more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,025, it said.

Also Read | AAP MLA Raghav Chadha Launches Delhi Govt’s Free Large-Scale RT-PCR Testing Van.

As many as 3,726 more people were cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 4,23,129, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 92.72 per cent, it said.

Also Read | Pregnant Tigress Found Dead in Umred Pauni Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary, Forest Officers Discover 4 Foetuses Aborted Nearby.

West Bengal now has 25,207 active coronavirus cases, the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested 55.2 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 44,653 in the last 24 hours, it added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)