Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) West Bengal on Monday reported 511 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 16,15,378, as per official data.

Eleven more people died in the state, pushing the toll to 19,473, as per data released by the Health Department.

The positivity rate was at 2.11 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 24,269 samples.

North 24 Parganas reported four of the latest deaths, while three people died in Kolkata.

Kolkata reported 163 new cases.

The state's active cases declined by 71 to be at 7,733. In the last 24 hours, 571 people recovered in the state, taking the total recoveries to 15,88,172.

