Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) West Bengal reported 54 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of active coronavirus infections to 747, data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Monday.

During the period, 53 patients recovered, it said.

The toll remained at one, with no new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the ministry data said.

