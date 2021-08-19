Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally increased to 15,40,989 on Thursday as 731 more people tested positive for the infection, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,337, a health bulletin said.

Also Read | America in Chennai: US Consulate General Chennai Launches Madras Week Celebrations With Virtual Tour.

The highest number of 89 new cases were reported from the metropolis.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Stabs Wife To Death in Kota; Arrested.

As many as 781 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 98.18 per cent.

The state now has 9,653 active cases, while 15,12,999 people have recovered thus far, it said.

West Bengal has tested 1,65,39,192 samples for COVID-19, including 45,115 in the last 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)