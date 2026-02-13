Jaipur, February 13: Gold rates (gold prices) in Jaipur saw a notable correction today, February 13, following a period of intense market activity. The price for 24-karat gold (pure gold) fell to INR 1,55,930 per 10 grams, a decrease of approximately INR 2,620 from the previous session. Similarly, the rate for 22-karat gold, which is the preferred choice for jewellery buyers in Rajasthan, dropped to INR 1,42,950 per 10 grams.
Local bullion experts attribute this dip to a stronger U.S. dollar and profit-booking by investors after the metal's record-breaking rally in late January. Gold Rate Today Indore: Check 24K, 22K and 18K Gold Prices of February 13 Here.
Current Gold Rates in Jaipur As of February 13, 2026
Retail prices in the "Pink City" mirrored national trends today, with a synchronised drop across various purity levels:
|Purity / Weight
|Today (INR)
|Yesterday (INR)
|Change
|24K Gold (1 g)
|INR 15,593
|INR 15,855
|-INR 262
|24K Gold (8 g)
|INR 1,24,744
|INR 1,26,840
|-INR 2,096
|24K Gold (10 g)
|INR 1,55,930
|INR 1,58,550
|-INR 2,620
|22K Gold (1 g)
|INR 14,295
|INR 14,535
|-INR 240
|22K Gold (8 g)
|INR 1,14,360
|INR 1,16,280
|-INR 1,920
|22K Gold (10 g)
|INR 1,42,950
|INR 1,45,350
|-INR 2,400
|18K Gold (1 g)
|INR 11,699
|INR 11,895
|-INR196
|18K Gold (8 g)
|INR 93,592
|INR 95,160
|-INR 1,568
|18K Gold (10 g)
|INR 1,16,990
|INR 1,18,950
|-INR 1,960
Note: These rates are indicative and do not include the three per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST), making charges, or local jewellery association cess.
Factors Influencing the Market
The decline in Jaipur’s Johari Bazar and other major jewellery hubs is being driven by both domestic and international triggers:
-
U.S. Economic Data: Robust employment figures from the United States have fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve may maintain higher interest rates for longer. This has boosted the U.S. Dollar Index, exerting downward pressure on gold.
-
Post-Budget Correction: Since the February 1 Union Budget, the market has entered a phase of consolidation. Traders who entered positions during the January peak are now offloading stocks to realise gains.
-
Technical Resistance: Market analysts noted that gold faced significant resistance at the INR 1.60 lakh mark. Failing to sustain that level triggered automated selling in the futures market (MCX). Gold Rate Today, February 13, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Local Demand and Outlook
Despite the price drop, jewellery showrooms in Jaipur report steady footfall. For many families in Rajasthan, the current dip is seen as a strategic window for wedding-related purchases. The month of February has been a roller coaster for gold in Jaipur. The metal began the month at a high of INR 1,60,730 (24K), but has since seen a net decline of approximately 1.3 per cent. However, compared to February 2025, when rates were near ₹INR 6,000, the precious metal remains a high-value asset, having nearly doubled in price over the last 12 months.
