Jaipur, February 13: Gold rates (gold prices) in Jaipur saw a notable correction today, February 13, following a period of intense market activity. The price for 24-karat gold (pure gold) fell to INR 1,55,930 per 10 grams, a decrease of approximately INR 2,620 from the previous session. Similarly, the rate for 22-karat gold, which is the preferred choice for jewellery buyers in Rajasthan, dropped to INR 1,42,950 per 10 grams.

Local bullion experts attribute this dip to a stronger U.S. dollar and profit-booking by investors after the metal's record-breaking rally in late January. Gold Rate Today Indore: Check 24K, 22K and 18K Gold Prices of February 13 Here.

Current Gold Rates in Jaipur As of February 13, 2026

Retail prices in the "Pink City" mirrored national trends today, with a synchronised drop across various purity levels:

Purity / Weight Today (INR) Yesterday (INR) Change 24K Gold (1 g) INR 15,593 INR 15,855 -INR 262 24K Gold (8 g) INR 1,24,744 INR 1,26,840 -INR 2,096 24K Gold (10 g) INR 1,55,930 INR 1,58,550 -INR 2,620 22K Gold (1 g) INR 14,295 INR 14,535 -INR 240 22K Gold (8 g) INR 1,14,360 INR 1,16,280 -INR 1,920 22K Gold (10 g) INR 1,42,950 INR 1,45,350 -INR 2,400 18K Gold (1 g) INR 11,699 INR 11,895 -INR196 18K Gold (8 g) INR 93,592 INR 95,160 -INR 1,568 18K Gold (10 g) INR 1,16,990 INR 1,18,950 -INR 1,960

Note: These rates are indicative and do not include the three per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST), making charges, or local jewellery association cess.

