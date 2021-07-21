Kolkata, Jul 21 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,20,468 on Wednesday as 869 more people tested positive for the disease, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,027, a health bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state improved to 98 per cent as 981 more people were cured of the disease, it said.

The state now has 12,391 active cases, while 14,90,050 people have recovered from the disease to date, it said.

West Bengal has thus far tested over 1.52 crore samples for COVID-19, including 54,433 in the last 24 hours.

Only 87,601 people were vaccinated during the day, a health official said.

