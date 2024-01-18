Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], January 18 (ANI): As the temperature in the sub-Himalayan region has dipped in the past few days, officials of Bengal Safari, a North Bengal wild animal park near Siliguri, have taken several steps to keep animals warm in winter.

According to the authorities, the temperature has come down sharply to 6-5 degrees Celsius during the nighttime around the park.

Also Read | Air Pollution: GRAP-III Revoked in Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Now in 'Very Poor' Levels.

Following the situation, the park authorities initiated oil-based radiation heaters, blowers, UV ray production lights, flashers, wooden sleepers, covers for small enclosures, fireboxes and special-type blankets for the animals at the park. The officers also changed the food habits of the animals to fight against the cold wave.

Kamal Sarkar, director of Bengal Safari Park, said, "As far as cold is concerned, there are several actions that have been initiated for the animals so that they can keep themselves warm. We provided some oil-based radiation heaters for the leopard, Himalayan black beer, tiger, Kangaroo, western hoolock gibbon and night shelters. Maintaining a convenient temperature between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius so that animals can get a comfort zone and stay safe from the extreme cold."

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandits Genocide: Three British MPs Table Motion To Mark 34th Anniversary of Attacks and Displacements of Kashmiri Pandits From Jammu and Kashmir in 1990.

He further said that they have also provided bed materials, cushions, blankets, straws, fireboxes and wooden sleepers and changed the food habits of the animals.

Sarkar further said, "Our veterinary officers and other staff are putting their eyes closely on the movement of the animals. We did not find any disease or any seriousness due to the cold. Still, no deaths have been reported and the animals are in good health."

Bengal Safari is a one-of-a-kind open-air zoological park in the state, having around 800 animals of 45 species spread over 297 hectares on the fringes of Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary off NH10 on the northeast outskirts of Siliguri. The park has enclosures for the Royal Bengal tiger, leopard, gharial (fish-eating crocodile), crocodile, Asiatic black bear, rhino, kangaroo and an open-air aviary. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)