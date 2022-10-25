Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (in-charge) at Bankshall court here on Tuesday rejected a bail petition of West Bengal Board of Primary Education's former president Manik Bhattacharya and remanded him in judicial custody till October 28 on a prayer by the Enforcement Directorate.

The court granted permission to the ED to interrogate him in judicial custody.

The CMM (in charge) rejected Bhattacharya's bail application and granted the prayer by the central agency for his judicial custody till October 28.

The judge said that the order was passed considering the circumstances, and gravity of the offences alleged and that the investigation is in a preliminary stage.

Another central agency CBI had initially registered a case against Bhattacharya, who is also an MLA of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, in connection with alleged irregularities in appointment of primary teachers.

Bhattacharya was arrested by the ED on October 10 in connection with a case registered by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The former primary school board president was in ED custody on an order of the special court till Tuesday, when he was again produced before it.

