Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll mounted to 9,360 on Sunday with 40 more fatalities, while 1,978 fresh cases pushed the coronavirus tally to 5,36,828, the health department said in a bulletin.

West Bengal now has 17,771 active cases, and a total of 5,09,697 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 2,627 since Saturday, it said.

The recovery rate stands at 94.95 per cent.

The deaths were reported from North 24 Parganas (15) and Kolkata (5), among other districts, the bulletin said.

The fresh cases include 468 infections from the metropolis and 427 from North 24 Parganas.

Altogether, 40,243 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in the state, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 67,06,320.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)