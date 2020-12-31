Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 9,683 after 28 more succumbed to the virus on Wednesday, a health department bulletin said.

The tally mounted to 5,50,893 with 1,178 fresh cases, it added.

The discharge rate, too, improved to almost 95.99 per cent after 1,557 recoveries since Tuesday.

The bulletin said at least 5,28,829 people have recovered from the disease till date.

West Bengal now has 12,381 active cases.

The single-day fatalities were reported from North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts, among others, it said.

The fresh cases include 326 from the metropolis, North 24 Parganas (325), Howrah (76), Hooghly (73) and South 24 Parganas (55).

In the last 24 hours, 39,110 samples have been tested in the state, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 70,70,176.

