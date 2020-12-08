Kolkata, Dec 8 (PTI) West Bengal reported 49 more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 8,820, while the coronavirus tally jumped to 5,07,995 with 2,941 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.

The discharge rate improved to 93.59 per cent after 2,971 recoveries were registered in the past 24 hours, it said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Govt's Mor Zameen Mor Makan Scheme: Turning Dreams Into Reality.

The state now has 23,750 active cases. The total recoveries stand at 4,75,425.

The bulletin said North 24 Parganas district accounted for 18 deaths, followed by Kolkata (16).

Also Read | Mysterious Disease in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru: Lead, Nickel Content in Drinking Water and Milk Caused Infections, Suggests Preliminary Findings.

Of the 49 deaths, 43 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The new infections include 710 from the metropolis, North 24 Parganas (602), Hooghly (206), Howrah (205) and South 24 Parganas (183), it said.

Since Monday, 44,230 samples have been tested in West Bengal, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 62,11,537.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)