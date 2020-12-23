Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) West Bengal reported 34 more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 9,473, while a total of 1,628 fresh cases took the tally to 5,41,624, the health department said in a bulletin.

Altogether, 5,16,462 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 2,153 since Tuesday, it said.

The state's recovery rate stands at 95.35 per cent.

The deaths were reported from Kolkata (6), North 24 Parganas (12) and Purba Medinipur (3), among other districts, the bulletin said.

Kolkata registered 414 new infections, followed by 403 in North 24 Parganas.

West Bengal now has 15,689 active cases.

A total of 41,067 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 68,16,965.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)