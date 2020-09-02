Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) The COVID-19 discharge rate in West Bengal improved to 83.53 per cent on Wednesday after 3,297 patients recovered from the disease, the state health department said in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the discharge rate was 83.04 per cent.

The death toll due to COVID-19 went up to 3,339 after 56 more people succumbed to the infection.

The caseload also rose to 1,68,697 as 2,976 more people tested positive for the contagion, the bulletin said.

The state has 24,445 active cases now.

Since Tuesday, 44,120 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal.

