Kolkata, Mar 20 (PTI) West Bengal's revenue receipt for the 2025-2026 fiscal is projected to be Rs 2.66 lakh crore, as per the recently tabled budget, a state minister said on Thursday.

In the 2024-25 financial year, the revenue receipt was a little over Rs 2.36 lakh crore, Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya said in the assembly.

Bhattacharya, during a discussion on two appropriation bills for the fiscal ending March 31, said it is estimated that there will be an increase of Rs 29,809 crore in revenue receipt for 2025-2026.

She maintained that the scope of taxation by the state has narrowed since most of the indirect taxes have come under the GST ambit.

The projected market loan of the state in 2025-26 has been pegged at Rs 81,972 crore, the minister told the House.

The West Bengal government is “well within its limits” in terms of obtaining market loan, she said.

Bhattacharya said the state's market loan in 2024-25 was Rs 79,727 crore.

Noting that capital expenditure has a significant influence in creation of long-term assets, employment and betterment of living standards, she said expenditure on this account for 2025-26 has been pegged at Rs 39,337 crore, which was Rs 34,915 crore in the current fiscal.

The assembly passed the two appropriation bills, authorising payment and appropriation of certain further sums from the consolidated fund for the current fiscal.

The House also passed the West Bengal Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

All the bills were passed by voice vote.

Having staged a walkout demanding the resignation of Speaker Biman Banerjee, opposition BJP members were not present in the assembly during voting on the bills.

