Bengaluru, Apr 24 (PTI) Kempegowda International Airport was presented with the Level 5 Accreditation at the recently concluded Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly.

Incidentally, it is the first in Asia to receive Level 5 Accreditation under ACI's Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, effective from May 5, 2024.

The assembly was held in New Delhi from April 15 to 17.

In a press statement issued by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Thursday, it was stated that Bengaluru Airport earned the Level 5 Accreditation for achieving a 95.6 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions—enabling it to reach net-zero status (Scope 1 and 2) seven years ahead of its 2030 goal.

Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions represent a company's direct and indirect emissions, respectively.

Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO of BIAL, said, "The recognition from ACI affirms the collective effort we've made to not only reduce our carbon footprint but also to support a culture of safety, innovation, and community stewardship."

