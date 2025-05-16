Bengaluru ( Karnataka) [India], May 16 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Control Wing arrested a foreign national for allegedly selling banned narcotic substance MDMA crystal in Bengaluru .

According to the officials, the operation, conducted on May 14, led to the seizure of drugs worth Rs4 crore.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: Man Slits Teen's Throat for Trying To Mediate in Sister's Relationship, 5 Held.

Acting on a tip-off, CCB officials raided a house in Achyuthanagar, under Soladevanahalli Police Station limits, where two foreign nationals were suspected of peddling MDMA to locals, including college students and IT/BT employees. While one suspect was caught, the other fled.

Authorities recovered 2 kg 585 grams of MDMA crystal, 1 kg 485 grams of white-colored and 1 kg 100 grams of brown-colored, along with an iPhone, a two-wheeler, and an electronic weighing machine.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Chair NITI Aayog Governing Council Meet on May 24.

The arrested individual was produced before a court on May 15 and remanded to judicial custody. The CCB Narcotics Wing is investigating further to track down the absconding suspect, said the agency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)