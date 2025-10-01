Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1 (ANI): Two labourers died and another was critically injured in an accident at a construction site in Bengaluru, police said.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Lal Madan (33) and Rajauddin (30). Both were trapped under debris at the site and succumbed to their injuries, police said on Tuesday.

Another worker, Saifullah, who was also injured, is currently undergoing treatment. Police said he is out of danger.

DCP Sarah Fathima said the incident is under investigation by the Madiwala Police. Efforts are underway to determine the cause of the collapse and ensure the safety of other workers.

Police further said that all the labourers hail from Jharkhand and were working in Bengaluru as daily wage workers.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 22-year-old student died after being run over by a tipper truck while trying to avoid a pothole near Budigere Cross in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Avalahalli Traffic Police Station on Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) Road. The victim has been identified as Tanushree.

Police said the truck driver fled the spot after the accident. "He has been identified and will be arrested immediately," officials added.

The incident has triggered criticism against the state government over the condition of roads in Bengaluru. While state ministers have said the pothole issue has been "blown out of proportion" and blamed the previous BJP government for the situation, the Opposition parties have targeted the ruling Congress government over what they term "administrative failures." (ANI)

