Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 20 (ANI): Bengaluru North City Corporation has initiated awareness activities across various wards to curb violations related to banned single-use plastics and public sanitation under the direction of Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, according to a press release.

According to the official release, a joint inspection and awareness drive against the use of plastic was conducted by officials from the Solid Waste Management Department, Health Inspectors, and the Marshals' team. The officials visited several commercial establishments and storage units within the North City Corporation limits.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Dies: Congress Expresses Grief Over Passing of Assamese Singer, Says 'Deeply Saddened by the Untimely Demise'.

During the inspections, approximately 350 kilograms of banned single-use plastic were confiscated from four shops and six storage units. A total fine of ₹2,76,000 was imposed, and strict warnings were issued to refrain from using banned plastics, the release stated.

The release added that in Hennru-Bellary (HBR) Layout area, fines were levied on individuals found littering on roadside areas. The civic body issued warnings to maintain cleanliness in public spaces and advised citizens against disposing of waste on roadsides.

Also Read | ‘He Will Be Remembered for His Rich Contribution to Music’: PM Narendra Modi, BJP Leaders Express Grief Over Sudden Demise of Zubeen Garg.

A special health camp was organised for Pourakarmikas at the mustering point in Vidyaranyapura under the city corporation limits. The camp included general health check-ups, and awareness sessions were conducted on communicable diseases to educate and sensitize workers, the release further added.

As part of the camp, tests for blood pressure, diabetes, and haemoglobin levels were conducted, and appropriate medical advice was provided. Health staff from Namma Clinic, along with other related personnel, were present at the event, said the release.

Bengaluru North City Corporation is one of the five city corporations- Bengaluru Central Corporation, Bengaluru North Corporation, Bengaluru South Corporation, Bengaluru East Corporation, Bengaluru West Corporation which came into effect on September 2.

The five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) were made to enhance urban administration and implement citizen-friendly services. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)