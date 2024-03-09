Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI): As Bengaluru is dealing with a severe water crisis the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman Ram Prasath Manohar on Saturday said that though the city residents need 2,100 MLD water, the BWSSB can pump only 1,450 MLD water.

"2,100 MLD water is required for Bangalore city residents, but 1,450 MLD is being pumped. The work of providing water to additional 110 villages is also going on," Manohar told reporters.

He said that the BWSSB was pumping additional water from the reservoir to Bengaluru to meet the increase in demand.

"Our groundwater level has declined drastically. The apartment dwellers were earlier dependent on bore well water. Now they are dependent on the water board. 100 KM away Cauvery River water is coming to Bangalore. We will ensure that Bangalore does not have a drinking water problem," he said.

He also said that the water tankers must register with BBMP by March 15.

"1,530 water tankers are registered with BBMP. All water tankers must register with BBMP by March 15. We issue a sticker to registered tankers. There is no fee for tanker registration," Manohar said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that he was open to accepting suggestions from the Opposition on the water crisis if they were constructive.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, "The Opposition parties don't seem to know anything other than criticism. If they give any constructive suggestions, we are certainly open to considering them. For the first time in the history of the State, we have taken on the water mafia by taking over private water tankers".

"About 50pc of the borewells in the city have dried up. We have decided to take over thousands of private water tankers to supply water for water sources outside the city. We have left the pricing to officials as factors like distance travelled determine costs. Unused milk tankers will be used to ferry water," he added. (ANI)

