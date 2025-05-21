Bengaluru, May 21 (PTI) Even after a night without rain in Bengaluru, Sai Layout in North Bengaluru remains considerably waterlogged on Wednesday. This situation underscores the area's susceptibility as a low-lying residential area with enduring drainage issues.

The recent rainfall of 140 mm, which occurred from late Sunday night until Tuesday, has resulted in widespread flooding throughout the city; however, the inhabitants of Sai Layout have been particularly affected. Several residences on the ground and first floors remain inaccessible, and civic authorities are still actively involved in rescue and relief operations.

Presently, a team from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is engaged in efforts to clear drainage systems and pump out the accumulated water. Nevertheless, numerous residents have expressed their frustration with the gradual pace of these endeavors.

Surya, an IT professional residing in the area, conveyed his distress, stating, “For the past three days, it has been a distressing experience. A single instance of rainfall caused a nearly five-foot increase in water levels, inundating our entire home. We also lack access to potable water because the sump has been contaminated.” He further mentioned that the flooding problem in the layout recurs with each episode of rainfall.

Another resident remarked, "The absence of electricity for three days has rendered even those of us capable of working remotely unable to do so."

Residents have also articulated their concerns regarding what they perceive as a political exchange of blame concerning the absence of a lasting resolution. Many contend that the state and central governments are deferring responsibility, particularly in relation to a small railway culvert that consistently becomes obstructed during periods of rain.

A resident explained to PTI, "BBMP states that they are unable to clear the vent as it falls under the jurisdiction of Indian Railways, while railway officials have reportedly denied receiving any such request. This impasse has become a recurring justification, with no tangible progress observed year after year."

The Shirdi Saibaba Temple, after which the locality is named, has also sustained significant damage due to the flooding. Dayananda, the temple chairman, reported, “The entire temple has been damaged, and documents have been washed away. The generator, on which I invested 6.5 lakhs, is irreparable. Owing to inadequate planning, all the water from Hebbal is now being diverted here. Twenty years ago, this area was merely a jungle. I established this place with faith, and now the residents wish to leave.”

Ramesh, a long-term resident, echoed these concerns, emphasizing the chronic and unresolved drainage problems. "BBMP officials are present, but their progress is very slow. The primary issue is the railway track vent, which is insufficiently wide to allow proper water flow. A larger culvert is necessary to prevent our problems from persisting.”

Several families whose ground-floor homes remain flooded are reluctant to evacuate, indicating that they have no alternative accommodation. Many residents are unwilling to leave their possessions unattended. Some residents have also reported a lack of substantial evacuation assistance or temporary shelter provided by the government or BBMP.

The repetitive nature of this crisis has left residents feeling exhausted and disillusioned, as Sai Layout continues to confront the same challenges annually, despite assurances from authorities that have yielded minimal lasting impact.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are scheduled to visit Sai Layout today as part of their assessment of flood-affected areas across the city. Residents are hopeful that their visit will lead to a permanent resolution to their ongoing difficulties.

