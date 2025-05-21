Mumbai, May 21: Players are excited as the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Wednesday, May 21, 2025, will be declared shortly. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this lottery continues to captivate participants across Assam with its high-value prizes and daily draws. The Bodoland Lottery Result is revealed three times a day, with the first round results announced at 12 PM, followed by 3 PM, and 7 PM, keeping ticket holders on edge throughout. The list of winners in Wednesday's lucky draw and their ticket numbers will be published online at the official website, bodolotteries.com, in an easy-to-download format.

The Bodoland Lottery Result of May 21 is available online, offering an easy, ad-free experience for players checking their winnings. You can click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF, along with the winners’ list and ticket numbers. Other popular lotteries in India outside Assam include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi. Scroll below to know where to check the latest Bodoland Lottery results and get direct access to the official site for accurate updates. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 21, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The official results are published thrice daily at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM on bodolotteries.com. This portal provides a downloadable PDF containing the winners' list and corresponding ticket numbers, making it convenient and ad-free for players. Apart from Assam, popular lotteries such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi are also well-followed. Click here to access today’s Bodoland Lottery results and verify your winning ticket. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 21 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

With at least 13 states in India officially conducting state-run lotteries, the country offers a variety of lottery games that attract millions of players seeking a chance to win big. Popular lotteries include those operated in states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Sikkim, and Assam, among others. While these lotteries provide entertainment and excitement, LatestLY advises players to approach them responsibly. It is essential to play within your means and avoid falling into compulsive gambling.

