Bengaluru, Jun 7 (PTI) The one-man inquiry commission constituted by the Karnataka government under retired High Court judge John Michael Cunha to inquire into the June 4 stampede that killed 11 people, has been asked to identify the persons responsible for the omissions or deficiencies that led to this incident.

As per the terms of reference to the commission from the government, it has also suggested precautionary measures that can be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future, among others.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 5 announced that a one-man commission would be formed under Cunha to look into the procedural lapses in the issue, and the commission has been asked to give the report in 30 days.

The stampede occurred on June 4 evening in front of the Chinnaswamy stadium here, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident.

"...the Government, in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-rule (1) of rule 3 of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, has constituted a one-man inquiry commission under the chairmanship of John Michael Cunha, retired Judge of the Karnataka High Court, to conduct an inquiry into the incident," the official notification dated June 5 said.

"The inquiry commission shall have all the powers to conduct inquiries under the provisions of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 and Code of Civil Procedure, and the government expects the investigation to be completed and a report submitted within one month," it said.

The terms of reference in the notification include, to find -- whether the necessary permissions, rules and procedures were followed while organising the RCB team's victory felicitation ceremony at Chinnaswamy Stadium; the causes/causers of the rush and stampede that took place; the causes/causers of the incident that led to the death of 11 people and injury to more than 50 people based on the chain of events and circumstances.

Also, to inquire into the measures taken as a precaution regarding the incident and the omissions/deficiencies that may have occurred in this regard and to identify those responsible for this incident; and to inquire regarding other relevant aspects related to this incident.

As per the notification, the Director General and Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police - Bengaluru, and Deputy Commissioner - Bengaluru Urban district shall provide all the files/documents/etc that the Commission may require from time to time for the inquiry and shall be present during the inquiry and fully cooperate with the Commission.

This inquiry commission is separate from the magisterial inquiry that has been ordered, and shall conduct a parallel and comprehensive inquiry, it clarified.

The Chairman of the inquiry commission, if necessary, may take steps to obtain the services of one retired IPS officer and one retired IAS officer for technical and legal assistance. The salary/allowance expenses of the concerned officers shall be borne by the government. The Director General and Inspector General of Police, shall provide the necessary staff, materials, vehicles and office and furniture/telephone etc required for the commission of inquiry.

