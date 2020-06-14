Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Beniwal Says His Phone Being Tapped by District Police at Behest of Cong Govt in Rajasthan

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 08:20 PM IST
India News | Beniwal Says His Phone Being Tapped by District Police at Behest of Cong Govt in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 14 (PTI) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor and MP Hanuman Beniwal on Sunday alleged that his phone was being tapped by district police officials at the behest of the Congress government in Rajasthan.

Beniwal's allegation comes at a time parties in the state were embroiled in a acrimonious fight over poaching and horse-trading bids ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls.

"Police officials at the district level are taping phone calls on the directions of the state government. Such activities are undignified in a transparent democracy," Beniwal said at a press conference here.

He said his party legislators will support the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls.

The Nagaur MP alleged that the Congress had unsuccessfully tried to win over his party MLAs ahead of the election.

He said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tried to poach RLP legislators just like he had done with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs. 

Beniwal said that Gehlot doesn't trust his elected legislators and is apprehensive that his government can be toppled.

Earlier, Beniwal attended a meeting with Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria and BJP state president Satish Poonia.

The Congress has fielded K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi as its candidates.

The numbers in the state assembly suggest that the Congress would win two seats in the Rajya Sabha elections on June 19 and the BJP one.

But the BJP has fielded two candidates, triggering charges that it was counting on horse-trading.

The Congress has accused the BJP of attempting horse-trading ahead of the June 19 election, and has assembled its MLAs and legislators supporting the party-led government in the state at a hotel.

The BJP has, however, dismissed the charge.

