Kerala Boy Makes Light Motorcycle That Can Run Up to 50 Kms in 1 Litre Petrol, Says He Made It Using Scrap Materials From Father’s Automobile Workshop; See Pics

Kochi, June 14: A class 9 boy in Kerala came out with a creative way of using up scrap materials from his father's automobile workshop. According to a tweet by ANI, the teenage made a light mototcycle making use of the scrap materials that he found in his father's workshop in Kochi. The class 9 student, named Arshad TH said it took him one & a half month to make this bike.

Arshad, who used his creative skills in making the unique motorcycle, said the vehicle can run up to 50-km in 1-litre petrol. He added saying that this time he successfully made the mototcycle and plans to make a trolley next time. "I took one & a half month to make this bike. It can run up to 50-km in 1-litre petrol. I wish to make a trolley next time", Arshad said.

See Pics: Class 9 student, Arshad TH, Makes light motorcycle

Kerala: A 9th standard student, Arshad TH, has made a light motorcycle by using scrap materials from his father's automobile workshop in Kochi. He says, "I took one & a half month to make this bike. It can run up to 50-km in 1-litre petrol. I wish to make a trolley next time". pic.twitter.com/JF2YjgFTni — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

The creative invention comes at a time when the country is facing a hike in fuel prices ever since the dynamic price revision resumed on June 7. On Sunday, duel prices recorded eighth consecutive hike on Sunday, taking the total increase since the resumption of the dynamic price revision system to more than Rs 4 per litre.

