Bhaderwah/Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) Three people were killed when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-foot gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

The accident took place around 5 pm at Khankoot, 32 kilometres from Doda town, Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom said.

Also Read | Shiv Sena 'Rebel' MLA Nitin Deshmukh Who Changed His Mind in Guwahati, Gets ACB Notice Now.

He said three passengers of the tempo traveller were found dead by the rescuers and the bodies are being shifted to a hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)