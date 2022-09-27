Bhaderwah/Jammu, Sep 27 (PTI) Two men were detained in Doda and Udhampur districts on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking, police said.

They have been booked under Provisions of Illicit trafficking in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, they said.

Sadam Hussain Zargar alias Sanam Poonchi, a resident of Chinote-Bhaderwah, was detained under the act for his repeated involvement in drug trafficking, Senior Superintendent of Police (Doda) Abdul Qayoom said.

Meanwhile, Krishan Lal, a resident of Ramnagar, was also detained under the PIT NDPS Act for his repeated involvement in selling and distributing contraband substances in Udhampur district, a police spokesman said.

The SSP said two cases under NDPS act stand registered against Zargar, one each in Jammu and Bhaderwah.

"After obtaining sanctions from the district Magistrate Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Zargar was detained under PIT NDPS and shifted to district Jail Bhaderwah,” the officer said.

He said 36 cases have been registered against 40 drug peddlers during the current year, while 32 drug peddlers were detained under preventive custody.

A dossier was prepared against Lal on the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Udhampur Vinod Kumar and after obtaining sanction from the competent authority, the drug peddlers have been detained and sent to jail, the spokesman said.

In a separate incident, Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) of Jammu and Kashmir police recovered over 26 kgs of Hashish from a truck in Jammu and arrested two suspected narcotic smugglers.

Senior Superintendent of Police (ANTF) Vinay Sharma said 26.5 kgs of Hashish was recovered from a truck, coming from north Kashmir's Sopore, at Narwal in Jammu.

Ghulam Geelani Khan and Basharat Ahmad, both residents of Pehli-pura in Baramulla were arrested and booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, the officer said.

He said the ANTF is investigating the forward and backward links of this consignment and more arrests are expected.

