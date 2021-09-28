New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on the occasion of his birth anniversary, saying his courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people and he lives in the heart of every Indian.

Born in 1907, Singh was only 23 when he was executed by the British in 1931. His idealism coupled with his sacrifice made him a folk hero and an inspiration for many.

"The brave Bhagat Singh lives in the heart of every Indian. His courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people. I bow to him on his Jayanti and recall his noble ideals," Modi said in a tweet.

